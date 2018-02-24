XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2018 - 23:18 GMT

Manchester United Identify Asking Price For Matteo Darmian

 




Manchester United have set an asking price for Matteo Darmian, who is a key Juventus target for the summer transfer window.

Darmian has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season and is expected to be on the chopping block when the transfer window opens at the end of the campaign.




The Italy international has been identified as Juventus’ top target for the summer and the Italian champions are hopeful that they will be able to quickly conduct an operation to sign him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are expected to sell the player if they receive a transfer fee of around the €10m mark in the next transfer window.
 


Roma were interested in signing Darmian in the winter window, but they failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United.  

But Juventus are not expecting any hurdles when it comes to agreeing a fee with the Red Devils and the full-back has also given his green signal to the probable move back to Italy.

And his past with Torino is also not likely to change his mind about Juventus, if they can get a deal over the line with Manchester United in the summer.

Darmian will enter the final year of his contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season.
 