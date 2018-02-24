Manchester United Identify Asking Price For Matteo Darmian

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have set an asking price for Matteo Darmian, who is a key Juventus target for the summer transfer window.



Darmian has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season and is expected to be on the chopping block when the transfer window opens at the end of the campaign.











The Italy international has been identified as Juventus’ top target for the summer and the Italian champions are hopeful that they will be able to quickly conduct an operation to sign him.



And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are expected to sell the player if they receive a transfer fee of around the €10m mark in the next transfer window.





Roma were interested in signing Darmian in the winter window, but they failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United.

But Juventus are not expecting any hurdles when it comes to agreeing a fee with the Red Devils and the full-back has also given his green signal to the probable move back to Italy.



And his past with Torino is also not likely to change his mind about Juventus, if they can get a deal over the line with Manchester United in the summer.



Darmian will enter the final year of his contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season.

