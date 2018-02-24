No Wonder David Moyes Has Never Won Here – Liverpool Legend Slams Frightened West Ham Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has blasted David Moyes for adopting a negative approach at Anfield as his West Ham United side were crushed 4-1.



Moyes opted to play five at the back, employing wing-backs, and seeking to make life difficult for Liverpool by getting men behind the ball.











But Moyes, who had not won at Anfield in 14 attempts, saw his men blown away and find themselves 3-0 down by the 57th minute.



Although West Ham did pull a goal back, Liverpool scored again and it was a comfortable afternoon's work for the Reds as they went up to second in the Premier League standings.





McMahon thinks Moyes was scared to take the game to Liverpool and blasted the West Ham manager for his negative approach, which still ended in a 4-1 defeat.

The former Liverpool midfielder said on LFC TV: "No wonder Moyes hasn't won here because he's frightened to death.



"He's frightened to take the game to Liverpool.



"If West Ham had thought positive they would have had more of a chance.



"I'd rather lose 4-1 being positive, playing 4-1-4-1, than playing five at the back with wing-backs who don't want to be wing-backs."



Moyes' miserable run at Anfield has now extended to 15 games at Anfield, making for a sorry record for the former Manchester United boss.

