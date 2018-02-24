Not Arsenal of Past, Meeting Gunners Is Positive – Former AC Milan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former AC Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati is confident about the Rossoneri’s chances against Arsenal in their Europa League last 16 tie.



Arsenal made heavy weather of Swedish minnows Ostersunds in their last 32 tie and have been drawn to face the seven-time European champions in the next round of the Europa League.











The Rossoneri on the other hand made comfortable work of Ludogorets in the last 32 to progress in the competition and have been in good form under the tutelage of club legend Gennaro Gattuso.



And Abbiati is quietly confident about the Serie A giants beating Arsenal in their last 16 tie as he feels the Gunners have lost the lustre of their past and are a good team to face for AC Milan.





The 40-year-old told Sky Italia when asked about the tie: “It will be a fascinating and historic challenge against Arsenal and I am sure it will be a beautiful match.

“They are not the Arsenal of the past, but facing them right now is a positive for us, despite all the important commitments we will have during the period.”



Abbiati was part of the AC Milan squad that squeaked past Arsenal in the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage several years ago. The Gunners suffered a 4-0 pasting at the San Siro, but at the Emirates they beat the Rossoneri 3-0, with all the goals coming in the first half.



The first leg of their last 16 tie will take place at the San Siro on 8th Match, with the return leg scheduled for a week later at the Emirates.

