06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2018 - 18:12 GMT

Rangers' Front Four Are Handful, Hearts Boss Craig Levein Admits

 




Hearts manager Craig Levein has hailed Rangers’ attacking unit following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Ibrox in Scottish Premiership action.

Rangers narrowed the gap with Celtic down to just six points with a comfortable home win over Hearts, whilst playing a game more than their Glasgow rivals in the league.




Jamie Murphy opened the scoring just before half time with a good run into the Hearts penalty box and showed the skill to finish off a fine move.

And Russell Martin secured the points when he converted from close range to double the home side’s lead with just two minutes left on the clock.
 


Levein believes other than a brief spell, his side were never in the game and praised his goalkeeper and the defenders for keeping Rangers from scoring more.  

He conceded that Rangers’ front four were a threat throughout the game and are more than a handful for any defence.

The Hearts manager told BBC Sportsound: "We had 10 or 15 minutes I was happy with and the rest not so much.

“I thought Jon McLaughlin was fantastic and our centre-backs had a lot of work to do. It’s a day for consigning to the bin.

"There’s always a bit of both.

"We didn’t do enough in an attacking sense and spent most of the game defending.

"Some of that of course went down to Rangers playing well and their front four are a handful.”

Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to St. Johnstone.
 