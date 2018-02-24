There Will Be Goals – Leeds Legend Predicts High Scoring Encounter Against Brentford

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed his former side to get their first win since December in a high-scoring affair against Brentford today.



The Yorkshire giants have slipped away from the promotion race due to a winless run of games in the league that has stretched to nine games since they beat Burton Albion on Boxing Day.











Leeds are currently eight points behind the top six and even a win over Brentford today would not help them to move up the Championship table as teams above them have built a considerable lead over the Whites.



Without a win since December, Leeds are desperate to get three points on board and Paul Heckingbottom is also keen to get his first victory as Leeds head coach after getting close to one at Derby County on Wednesday night.





And Gray believes that Leeds could get their first win in while against Brentford today and he is expecting a high scoring affair at Elland Road.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I think it will be difficult for us to stop them scoring, but I think we can score goals against them as well.



“I think there will be goals in the game and it’s not going to surprise me if we win the game with an odd goal in five.



“3-2.”



Leeds were beaten 3-1 by Brentford the last time the two sides met at Griffin Park earlier in the season.

