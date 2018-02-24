This Is What Scott McTominay Knows And Paul Pogba Doesn’t – Former Man Utd Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes despite his limited skills, Scott McTominay has a clear role in the Red Devils team, which Paul Pogba does not have at the moment.



Jose Mourinho has favoured the young midfielder over his star man in recent games and there are suggestions all is not well between the club’s record signing and the manager.











The Manchester United boss has made it clear that there are no differences between himself and the Frenchman, but he has also been open about his admiration for McTominay.



The academy graduate has grabbed his opportunities this season and has emerged as a key member of the first team squad, and Hargreaves believes a clearly defined role has helped the midfielder to excel this season.





The former Manchester United man feels Pogba also needs the same clarity in terms of his role in the team in order to utilise the obvious talent and the skill he possesses.

Hargreaves said in BBC Radio 5 live: “As good as McTominay has been, I think he understands his role right now better.



“He doesn’t have the attributes that Paul Pogba has, he is not going to spray the ball all over the pitch, he is not going to have most touches and he is not going to get you ten assists or ten goals a season.



“He is going to go in there and do a job, be a defensive thinking player, not give away the ball, give it to players who can affect the game.



“You look at [Chelsea’s N’Golo] Kante, he knows his role in and out and Pogba, as good as he is, I am not sure he knows exactly where and when to be because of the way the team are setting up.



“He is capable of pretty much anything, besides being a holding midfield player, but they need to sort out his role.



"McTominay knows his role and he is doing brilliantly.”



It remains to be seen whether Pogba gets the nod to start when Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

