Thought Wifi Would Be Better At £44 Ticket – Brentford Criticise Leeds United’s Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford have criticised the wifi provided by Leeds United, while taking a dig at the ticket price charged by the Whites.



The Bees lost the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon 1-0 at Elland Road as Liam Cooper struck for the Yorkshire side in the 31st minute.











The defeat left a bitter taste in Brentford's mouths with Bees boss Dean Smith criticising the length of the grass at Elland Road – he felt it was too long – and questioning whether the goal should have been ruled out for offside.



And Brentford's media team were left less than happy with the wifi on offer as they sought to provide match updates to the club's fans.





Brentford wrote on Twitter: " Apologies for the lack of updates so far, you'd have thought at £44 a ticket, the wifi might work …"

Leeds-following journalist Phil Hay then weighed in, claiming he rated the wifi as a seven out of ten effort from the Whites.



He wrote: "Wifi was a solid 7/10 today. No complaints."



However, Hay soon learned that Leeds' wifi reception was given a less positive review by BBC journalist Adam Pope.



"2/10 on the gantry though Phil", he wrote.



Leeds have now closed to within one point of Brentford, sitting in eleventh spot in the Championship table.



Apologies for the lack of updates so far, you'd have thought at £44 a ticket, the wifi might work …#LUFCBEES — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 24, 2018

Wifi was a solid 7/10 today. No complaints.https://t.co/pV2oxdI0fE — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) February 24, 2018