Title Race On – Former Top Flight Star Thinks Rangers Could Now Fight Celtic For Crown

Former Motherwell star Stephen Craigan thinks that the Scottish Premiership may now have a title race on between Celtic and Rangers, while he feels there is a connection between Graeme Murty's men and the Gers faithful.



Rangers scored a big win at Ibrox on Saturday by seeing off Hearts 2-0 to move to within six points of league leaders Celtic.











The Bhoys, who play on Sunday against third placed Aberdeen, have faced little genuine competition for the title in recent years and had appeared set to cruise to the crown this term.



But Craigan thinks there may now be a title race in prospect, with Rangers revived under Murty and connecting with the fans.





Craigan wrote on Twitter: "Working today at Ibrox for BT Sport Score and Rangers under Murty much improved.

"Huge 3 points in the grand scheme of things maybe, just maybe a title race the league desperately needs.



"There seemed a connection between Rangers fans and players.



"Aberdeen and Celtic over to you."



Rangers will be hoping Celtic and Aberdeen can cancel each other out and both drop points, with the Gers then winning again on Tuesday night at St Johnstone.



Murty's men are due to host Celtic at Ibrox on 11th March, an opportunity to apply further pressure.

