We Want Second – Liverpool Star Sends Out Message After West Ham Beaten

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has stated his side’s desire to finish second in the league table following their win over West Ham at Anfield.



Can opened the scoring for Liverpool midway through the first half and goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane helped the Reds to a 4-1 win over David Moyes’ men.











Despite conceding a goal, Liverpool never looked like dropping points and ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Chelsea on Sunday, they are now second in the league table.



Can admits that they could have scored more against the Hammers and conceded the role he played in allowing the Hammers to get on the scoresheet and deny his team a clean sheet.





With Manchester City too far ahead in the table, the title is out of reach, but Can is keen to see Liverpool finish runners-up behind Pep Guardiola’s team.

The German was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We did our job today, we could have scored a few more goals to be honest.



“It was my mistake which meant that we conceded a goal which is a shame.



"It is difficult to be top, Manchester City are too far away, but of course we want to finish second."



Liverpool will next welcome Newcastle United to Anfield next weekend before playing Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

