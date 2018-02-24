Wouldn’t Expect Anything Else From Patrice Evra – David Moyes Assesses West Ham Star’s Anfield Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes has heaped praise on new signing Patrice Evra, who he believes played well in the Hammers' heavy defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.



The Scottish manager handed his former Manchester United full-back his Hammers debut in a match that resulted in a 4-1 defeat for the visitors.











The former France international, for whom Saturday's match was a first competitive fixture since last November, did not fail to make an impression on his manager, with Moyes stating that he was not expecting anything else from such an experienced player.



"I thought Patrice Evra played really well, he showed his experience and you wouldn't expect anything else", Moyes was quoted as saying by the BBC.





With all the twists and turns this season, the game against Liverpool away from home was not one that Moyes had marked on his calendar as one where his side would manage three points.

"Liverpool played very well but we had moments as well. We were unfortunate not to go ahead but they are a threat.



"We were never going to get loads of chances here, we knew that, and the quality of the players they have caused us big problems.



"It's been really tight all season, as tight as I can remember it.



"We didn't put this one down for three points but we hoped to take something from the game. Liverpool were tough."



The loss leaves West Ham in 13th spot on the league table, just three points above relegation battlers Swansea City.

