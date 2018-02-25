Aaron Ramsey Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley.



Despite his huge success in English football, Wenger is missing the EFL Cup from his collection, never having led Arsenal to success in the competition in his 21 years in charge.











Arsenal are without striker Alexandre Lacazette through injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ineligible.



Wenger keeps faith with David Ospina in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Calum Chambers. Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere start, while Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil also play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is up top.



If the Arsenal boss needs to try to change the game then he can look to the bench, where options available to call for include Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi.



Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Cech, Kolasinac, Mertesacker, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck

