06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2018 - 13:06 GMT

Alvaro Morata Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting team and substitutes to take on Manchester United in a crunch Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's men are looking to lock down a top four spot this season and know that with a fierce battle under way for a Champions League spot they cannot afford to drop many more points.




The Blues are without the trio of David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley for the clash against the Red Devils.

Conte picks Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back he goes with a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante will look to boss midfield, while Willian, Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard are attacking threats.

If the Italian wants to shake things up at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, with options including Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard 

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud 
 