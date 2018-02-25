Barcelona Tired Us Out – Chelsea Legend Sees Reason For Manchester United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that the Blues' tough match against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night had a negative impact on the team during their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.



Antonio Conte's men went up against Lionel Messi and Company in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge and worked hard throughout, feeling disappointed to come out of the Round of 16 first leg clash with a 1-1 draw.











They started well at Old Trafford on Sunday, but dipped in the second half and crashed to a defeat which means they now sit outside the Premier League's top four.



However, regardless of their tiredness, Langley thinks the goal Chelsea conceded when Jesse Lingard scored the winner for Manchester United was horrendous.





" Look, Tuesday night was tough for us. We worked very hard to close down a very good Barcelona team", the Blues legend said on Chelsea TV.

"The boys got tired up front and maybe, just maybe, they worked so hard on Tuesday night it had an effect in that second half.



"But in saying that we should do better in the second half and the goal itself was horrendous."



The pressure is now on Chelsea ahead of a trip to face league leaders Manchester City next weekend, with Conte's men needing to take something from their meeting with Pep Guardiola's men.



Chelsea are two points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur, who will be fancied to put Huddersfield Town to the sword on Saturday.

