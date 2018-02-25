Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal outfit at Wembley in the final of the EFL Cup this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side are cruising to the Premier League title, while they are also in a strong position to reach the last eight in the Champions League, but today could provide the Citizens with the first piece of domestic silverware of the campaign.











Fabian Delph is suspended for the final, while Raheem Sterling misses out with a knock.



Guardiola picks Claudio Bravo in goal, while in defence he opts for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi. Fernandinho will look to protect the back four, while David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne aim to create. Sergio Aguero is up top.



If the Manchester City boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva as two of his options.



Manchester City Team vs Arsenal



Bravo, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Foden, Jesus

