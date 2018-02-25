XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2018 - 14:46 GMT

No Comparison Between Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno – Former Liverpool Skipper

 




Andrew Robertson is streets ahead of Alberto Moreno, former Liverpool captain Steve McMahon believes.

Liverpool signed Robertson from Hull City in the summer transfer window, but initially Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made Moreno his first choice left-back.




Robertson was often left out of matchday squads completely, with Klopp believing there was little benefit in including two left-backs in his playing squad.

But an injury to Moreno has given Robertson the chance to make the left-back slot his own and he has not disappointed, holding onto the role despite the Spaniard's return to fitness.
 


And McMahon, who watched Robertson in action for Liverpool in a 4-1 win over West Ham United, thinks the Scot has it all and is far superior to Moreno.

"Moreno is a squad player for me", McMahon said on LFC TV.

"Robertson is number one at left-back, without a shadow of a doubt.

"There is no comparison, defensively and offensively.

"Robertson has got everything", he added.

Reds boss Klopp has continued to back Moreno, despite his error-prone performances for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if Robertson can keep the Spaniard out of the side at Anfield for the rest of the campaign.
 