Patrice Evra Hasn’t Joined West Ham To Do This – Former Liverpool Star Warns David Moyes

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon has warned David Moyes that Patrice Evra has not joined West Ham United to bust a gut down the left hand side as a wing-back.



McMahon watched Evra at close quarters as he made his West Ham debut at Anfield in a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.











Hammers boss Moyes operated with a back five and fielded Evra as a wing-back in the system, with Pablo Zabaleta charged with manning the other flank.



McMahon admits he thought Moyes would change to a back four when Liverpool went 2-0 up, but the Scot stuck to his system and, the ex-Reds star says, did not know how to change.





The former Liverpool midfielder said on LFC TV: "[Michail] Antonio is a big beast of a player.

"West Ham's game plan was to try and stay in it for an hour, 70 mins and then throw on the big guns, Antonio and [Javier[ Hernandez, and see if they can nick it.



"Liverpool didn't let them get to that point.



"Moyes' game plan goes out of the window and he didn't know how to change it.



"I thought he'd go to a back four straight away when Liverpool got the second and then third.



"He persevered with the back five and Evra hasn't come from Marseille to West Ham to play as a wing-back.



"His wing-back days are gone.



"He can't be tramping up and down that side and Zabaleta's not a wing-back."



West Ham snapped Evra up on a free transfer earlier this month on a deal until the end of the season, but the experienced Frenchman could not help Moyes end his unwanted record of having never won on any of his 15 visits to Anfield as a manager.

