Pressure Is Now On Antonio Conte To Get It Right – Former Chelsea Star On Team Selection At Etihad

The pressure is now on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to get his team selection spot on against Manchester City after the Blues lost 2-1 at Manchester United to slip out of the Premier League's top four, Frank Sinclair feels.



Conte chose to start with Alvaro Morata in attack at Old Trafford, with January signing Olivier Giroud warming the bench.











Chelsea now find themselves two points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur and in a real battle just to make sure they are playing Champions League football next season.



Sinclair thinks the heat has been turned up on Conte to make sure he picks the right team for Chelsea's trip to the Etihad Stadium next Sunday.





" The pressure is on for the manager to pick a team that get something next weekend", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.

"There have been discussions over the last couple of teams that he has picked."



The former Chelsea defender also believes that there is a good case to be made for Conte starting with Giroud against the Citizens.



"I wouldn't argue with Giroud starting next week", he added.



Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

