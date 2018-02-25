XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2018 - 15:10 GMT

Rangers Star Warns Team-Mates Not To Do This After Beating Hearts

 




Russell Martin has warned Rangers that failing to take all three points against St Johnstone on Tuesday would take the gloss off a fine win over Hearts on Saturday.

The defender got on the scoresheet in the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win, sealing the deal two minutes from time after Jamie Murphy had put the Gers 1-0 up four minutes before the half time whistle.




Beating Craig Levein's men enabled Rangers to close the gap on league leaders Celtic to just six points and raised the spectre of a title race in the Scottish Premiership.

But Martin knows Rangers must keep up the pressure, starting by beating St Johnstone in an away league clash on Tuesday night.
 


"I think it’s just continuous progress and improvement – that’s what we’re looking for", Martin said on Rangers TV.

"Now we have to go and back up today away from home against St Johnstone.

"Otherwise, it would take the gloss off the Hearts result a little bit so we have to back it up.

"We have been good away from home recently and if we play anywhere near what we played against Hearts, and we have to keep that level of performance up, then we’ll go there confident of winning the game", he added.

Rangers beat St Johnstone 3-0 on their earlier away clash against the Saints this season, but were beaten 3-1 at home by the same side in December.
 