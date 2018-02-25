Rangers Star Warns Team-Mates Not To Do This After Beating Hearts

Follow @insidefutbol





Russell Martin has warned Rangers that failing to take all three points against St Johnstone on Tuesday would take the gloss off a fine win over Hearts on Saturday.



The defender got on the scoresheet in the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win, sealing the deal two minutes from time after Jamie Murphy had put the Gers 1-0 up four minutes before the half time whistle.











Beating Craig Levein's men enabled Rangers to close the gap on league leaders Celtic to just six points and raised the spectre of a title race in the Scottish Premiership.



But Martin knows Rangers must keep up the pressure, starting by beating St Johnstone in an away league clash on Tuesday night.





" I think it’s just continuous progress and improvement – that’s what we’re looking for", Martin said on Rangers TV.

"Now we have to go and back up today away from home against St Johnstone.



"Otherwise, it would take the gloss off the Hearts result a little bit so we have to back it up.



"We have been good away from home recently and if we play anywhere near what we played against Hearts, and we have to keep that level of performance up, then we’ll go there confident of winning the game", he added.



Rangers beat St Johnstone 3-0 on their earlier away clash against the Saints this season, but were beaten 3-1 at home by the same side in December.

