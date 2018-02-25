This Is Why West Brom Must Stick With Alan Pardew – Steve McMahon

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool captain Steve McMahon believes West Brom would be wise to stick with Alan Pardew as he feels the ex-Newcastle United boss would do well in the Championship.



Pardew is coming under intense pressure at the Hawthorns as he has failed to spark a revival for the Baggies, who sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and are seven points from safety.











It has been suggested the axe could fall, but McMahon thinks West Brom would do well to stick with Pardew even if they are relegated.



And he mused perhaps West Brom had the prospect of fighting to win promotion from the Championship in mind when Pardew was given the job.





"He's [the West Brom owner] got to stick with him because he's probably a very good manager in the Championship", McMahon said on LFC TV.

"That's where they need to start to be looking.



"Some clubs at the bottom buy top Championship players knowing if they go down they can come back up again.



"Burnley have done it, it's clever thinking.



"So maybe they [West Brom] did it with the manager!"



The Baggies are next in action away at Watford on Saturday before they then play host to Leicester City.



Pardew's men then lock horns with Bournemouth (away) and Burnley (home), a run of games which by the end of they are likely to know whether their efforts to avoid relegation can bear fruit.

