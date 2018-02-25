We’ve Been Crying Out For Him To Start Games – Former Leeds Star Welcomes White’s Selection

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks that Stuart Dallas is taking his chance in the Leeds United team.



Dallas struggled to hammer down a spot in the side under Thomas Christiansen, but he has got his chance under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom and clocked up 83 minutes against his former club Brentford as the Whites won 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.











Whelan thinks that Leeds have been crying out for Dallas to start matches as he offers Championship experience combined with superb work ethic.



And he noted the Northern Ireland international's willingness to operate in roles other than his natural position when needed.





The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: " I think he's been waiting for his opportunity and now he's got it.

"We've been crying out for him to start games.



"He knows what the Championship is all about and he's got a great work ethic about him up and down the pitch.



"He stepped in when needed at left-back and right-back areas."



Dallas has clocked up only 788 minutes of football in the Championship for Leeds this season and will be looking to kick on under Heckingbottom during the remaining games of the campaign.



Last term Dallas played 1,668 minutes in the Championship for the Whites, out of a total of almost 2,000 minutes of game time.

