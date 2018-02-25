Wouldn’t Be Happy If I Was Man Utd Fan – Former Chelsea Star Says It Was No Jose Mourinho Tactical Masterclass

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has laid into how Jose Mourinho set his Manchester United side up in their 2-1 win over the Blues at Old Trafford on Sunday, telling the Portuguese he produced no masterclass.



Chelsea started well in the Premier League clash and even pulled ahead in the 32nd minute when Willian struck.











But Romelu Lukaku, in his first goal for the Red Devils against a top six side, levelled matters six minutes before the break.



And Chelsea could not maintain their level of performance in the second half as Manchester United took control, eventually winning the contest through a goal from substitute Jesse Lingard.





Sinclair was not impressed with what he saw from Mourinho's Manchester United and thinks he must feel the same as traditional Red Devils fans brought up on the attacking flair play of the 1990s, with Ryan Giggs and Andrei Kanchelskis tormenting defenders.

He said on Chelsea TV: "Certain Man United supporters will go away from that saying what a tactican masterclass from Jose.



"It wasn't a tactical masterclass.



"For me, you're at Old Trafford in front of 70,000, you're Man United and you're sitting behind the ball with eleven players, letting us play the ball across our back three with no pressure on.



"I don't know whether all the traditional Manchester United supporters of the 90s are not at that football club anymore or watching them, but if I'm one of them I'm certainly not happy with that way when I've been brought up on the likes of Giggs and Kanchelskis, getting at people, being an attacking side", Sinclair stressed.



"I wouldn't be pleased with that, even though they will be pleased by the result."



Manchester United also had their style of play at Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek criticised, but Mourinho has kept the Red Devils on course to reach the last eight, while they are second in the Premier League.

