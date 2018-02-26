XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2018 - 14:48 GMT

Celtic’s Charly Musonda Reveals Real Madrid Man As Inspiration

 




Celtic talent Charly Musonda, who is on loan from Chelsea, has revealed that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was his footballing idol while growing up.

The attacking midfielder joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal until the end of the season in January after struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge.




Musonda has thus far made six appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, providing an assist, and catching the eye.

And the 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea’s youth system from Anderlecht in 2012, explained that he considered Ronaldo his footballing idol when he was younger.
 


“Cristiano Ronaldo”, he told Celtic TV, when asked to name his footballing idol while growing up.

Musonda, who previously spent time on loan at Real Betis, insisted that he is looking forward to gaining as much vital first team experience as he can during his stay at Celtic, with the Belgian also adding that he is relishing playing at Paradise.

When asked what he is looking forward to the most at Celtic, he replied: “To enjoy myself and to gain as much experience as I can.

“I enjoy playing here in front of [so many supporters] at Celtic Park.”

Musonda, who has so far managed to clock up 214 minutes over seven games for Chelsea, scoring once and setting up two more, is due to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019.
 