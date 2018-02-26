Celtic’s Charly Musonda Reveals Real Madrid Man As Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic talent Charly Musonda, who is on loan from Chelsea, has revealed that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was his footballing idol while growing up.



The attacking midfielder joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal until the end of the season in January after struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge.











Musonda has thus far made six appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, providing an assist, and catching the eye.



And the 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea’s youth system from Anderlecht in 2012, explained that he considered Ronaldo his footballing idol when he was younger.





“Cristiano Ronaldo”, he told Celtic TV, when asked to name his footballing idol while growing up.

Musonda, who previously spent time on loan at Real Betis, insisted that he is looking forward to gaining as much vital first team experience as he can during his stay at Celtic, with the Belgian also adding that he is relishing playing at Paradise.



When asked what he is looking forward to the most at Celtic, he replied: “To enjoy myself and to gain as much experience as I can.



“I enjoy playing here in front of [so many supporters] at Celtic Park.”



Musonda, who has so far managed to clock up 214 minutes over seven games for Chelsea, scoring once and setting up two more, is due to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019.

