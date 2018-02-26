Emre Can Issues Message To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has requested Juventus wait until the end of the season before finalising his free transfer to Turin.



The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer and unless something drastic happens, he is not expected to sign a new deal.











Juventus have been keeping tabs on him for several months and they have reportedly agreed the outlines of a contract with the player’s representatives over a move to Italy.



Can has also given his nod to the free transfer to Juventus, but he is yet to sign anything with the Italian champions, leading to some fears inside their camp.





The Bianconeri are keen to confirm a pre-contract with the midfielder soon, but according to Tuttosport, he has asked Juventus to wait until the end of the season.

The Germany international wants to concentrate on finishing the season with Liverpool before finalising any agreement over a move to Turin.



Juventus are afraid that other clubs could take advantage of the situation and look to temp Can, as no formal agreement exists between themselves and the midfielder.



However, it has been claimed the midfielder has made up his mind about Juventus, but just wants to end the season before confirming his departure from Liverpool.

