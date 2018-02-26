Have To Sort It – Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta Tackles Pablo Hernandez’s Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Orta has revealed he will hold talks with Pablo Hernandez's agent as Leeds United look to see if they can keep the Spaniard at Elland Road beyond the summer.



Hernandez, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the Leeds squad, is out of contract at the club at the end of the current campaign.











The former Swansea City attacking midfielder has admitted he would like to stay, which Orta welcomes, but an agreement must be reached between the Whites and the player's agent.



And Orta plans to speak to Hernandez's representative soon to assess the situation.





"We have to sort the situation", Orta said on the LUFC app in a live Q&A.

"I have to have discussions with his agent, but Pablo said that he wants to stay and that is the first step towards reaching an agreement.



"We need to look at this in the short term."



Orta also admitted that new head coach Paul Heckingbottom will be involved in the talks.



Hernandez linked up with Leeds in the summer of 2016, initially on loan, from Al-Arabi, before making the move permanent after impressing with his performances.

