06 October 2016

26/02/2018 - 12:06 GMT

Haven't You Learned – Ex-Premier League Star Dismisses Thierry Henry As Arsene Wenger's Successor

 




Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has indicated that Thierry Henry has no business becoming the next Arsenal manager.

More pressure was heaped on Arsene Wenger on Sunday after his side meekly surrendered to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley and lost the game 3-0.




With their top four hopes diminishing every week and the Europa League the only trophy they can win this season, there is expected to be more pressure on Arsenal board to take a decision on Wenger’s future at the club.

There were calls for change last summer too when the Frenchman signed a new two-year deal and there is speculation that he could struggle to see out his contract.
 


Henry, who is Robert Martinez’s assistant in the Belgium set-up and an Arsenal legend, conceded that he would be interested in taking over from Wenger if he is offered the job.  

However, Fjortoft believes the Frenchman has no experience to manage a club of Arsenal’s stature and ambition, and feels the Gunners should look at the calibre of managers at the top clubs before taking a decision.

The former Premier League star reacted on Twitter to Henry throwing his name into the hat and said: “One with no experience to take over a club that should have ambitions to be in the Champions League every year?

“Have you learned nothing from this season? Have a look who are managers at the best teams.

“The best football-brains in the world.”

Wenger has insisted that he has no plans to leave Arsenal before the end of his contract.
 