06 October 2016

26/02/2018 - 21:55 GMT

I Already Feel Important For Tottenham Hotspur – Lucas Moura

 




Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Moura insists that it is a happy feeling for him to have been given the opportunity to become an important part of such a well known side.

The Brazilian made his Premier League debut for the Lilywhites on Sunday, helping the Londoners register a 1-0 win in a hard-fought game against Crystal Palace.




According to Lucas, it was a nice feeling for him, as he believes that Premier League is the world's best league and getting an opportunity to play in the division was even more special.

“I am so happy to play my first game in the Premier League – for me, the biggest league in the world. It’s really a pleasure to play for the team", Lucas told his club's official website.
 


On the quality of his new team and his feeling an integral part of it, the former Paris Saint-Germain man said that he is happy about his current position and wants to continue in the same way in the future.  

"I’ve joined a very big club with a very good team, I feel important for the team and I am so happy with that.”

Lucas joined from French outfit PSG on deadline day in January, putting pen-to-paper to a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee of around £25m.

The winger was handed his Tottenham debut in the Champions League Round of 16 clash against Juventus on 13th February. 
 