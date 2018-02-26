If We Do This Season Will Be Success, Explains Rangers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Russell Martin has revealed that the Gers’ targets for the season are to get as close to Celtic as possible in the league and to win the Scottish Cup.



Graeme Murty’s team, who beat Hearts 2-0 at the weekend to record their fourth straight win in all competitions, presently find themselves in second in the Scottish Premiership table with 55 points from 28 outings, nine behind leaders Celtic.











On the Scottish Cup front, Rangers have managed to reach the quarter-finals, where they will come up against Scottish Championship outfit Falkirk at Ibrox on Sunday.



And Martin, who joined Rangers on loan from Norwich City in January, thinks the Light Blues can consider their season a success if they win the Scottish Cup and close the gap with Celtic in the league.





“[The] objective has to be to close the gap with Celtic and finish as close to them as possible”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about the club’s objectives and targets for the season.

“It’s as simple as that, we have to get second place and who knows what will happen from there, so the earlier we do it the better.



“Another objective is to win the cup, we are still in the cup.



“We’re in the quarter-finals of the cup and we have Falkirk at home.



“Obviously they are a league below us, but you have no divine right to win any football game, so we have to be 100 per cent at it for that game.



“We’re in the quarter-finals and we’re doing okay in the league and are ready to push on.



“We want to get as close to Celtic as possible and if we come to May having won the cup and closing the gap with Celtic, we will see where that takes us, then I think it would be a successful few months.”



Prior to facing Falkirk on Sunday, Rangers will take on St. Johnstone in an away league fixture on Tuesday.

