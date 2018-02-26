I’m Thriving On The Huge Expectation Level At Rangers, Gers New Boy Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Russell Martin has insisted that he is thriving on the huge expectation level associated with playing for a club of Rangers’ stature.



The defender has managed to make his mark at Ibrox after joining the Scottish giants on a loan deal until the end of the season from Norwich City in January.











Besides helping Rangers’ defence, he has also managed to score once in seven appearances in all competitions for the Gers; Martin netted Rangers’ second goal in their 2-0 win over Hearts at the weekend.



And the centre-back, who explained that he was aware of the demands and expectations that comes with playing for Rangers even before signing for the club, stated that he is relishing turning out for the Light Blues, with the Scotland international also going on to praise the Gers faithful.





“I don’t think it’s a surprise as I had an idea of it before I came here, it’s huge – the expectation, the support, the fan-base, the amount that travel to away games wherever it is, whatever competition it is”, Martin told Rangers TV, when asked if he was surprised after learning the demands and expectations that come with playing for the club.

“But I’m just enjoying it, I think I’m thriving on it.



“I’m enjoying being part of it and I enjoy the pressure that comes with it.



“So hopefully it will continue.”



Martin, whose present contract with Norwich runs until the summer of 2019, has 29 caps for Scotland to his name.

