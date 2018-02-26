It Was Thuggery – Former Dortmund Star Wants 10-Game Ban For Aberdeen Man’s Scott Brown Tackle

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Borussia Dortmund star Ned Zelic feels Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove deserves a 10-match ban for his horror challenge on Scotland skipper Scott Brown on Sunday.



Moments after Celtic scored their second goal in their 2-0 win over Aberdeen, Cosgrove, who was making his debut for the Dons after coming on as a second half substitute, flew into a dangerously high and late tackle on Brown.











Although Brown got straight up and started strutting and mocking the challenge, the referee showed a straight red card to Cosgrove; Celtic had been earlier reduced to 10 men after Mikael Lustig received two yellow cards.



And Zelic, who branded Cosgrove’s challenge on Brown “disgusting”, is of the opinion that the tackle is worthy of a 10-game ban.





“What a disgusting challenge from Aberdeen player Cosgrove on Scott Brown”, he tweeted.

“Deserves a 10-match ban for that act of thuggery.”



Brown, who played the whole game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, announced his retirement from international duty with Scotland on Monday morning.



The Scot explained that he feels his body would not cope with playing for both club and country.

