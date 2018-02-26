XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/02/2018 - 12:41 GMT

Just Has To Make His Decision – Schalke Coach Waiting On Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Max Meyer

 




Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco has insisted that he is just waiting for Liverpool and Arsenal midfield target Max Meyer to make a decision over his future.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s current contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season and the club have offered to sign him on a fresh and improved deal.




Clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him and the German has also been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer.

Meyer is expected to convey a final decision to Schalke in March and Tedesco indicated that he has little more to say to the player in order to convince him to stay at the club.
 


The Schalke coach believes Meyer is happy at the club and he is now just waiting for him to take a call on his future after months of negotiations.  

Asked if he will talk to Meyer again to convince him to stay at Schalke, the coach told RevierSport: “I often speak to Max and everything has been said.

“He knows what he has with us and we know what we have with him.

"He just has to make his decision now and we hope it will be in favour of Schalke.

“He is feeling very happy here, he has emphasised that several times and now we will just have to watch.”

He later added: “I cannot make the decision for him, he has to make that alone.”
 