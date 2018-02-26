XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2018 - 14:40 GMT

Juventus Cool Interest In Liverpool Linked Serie A Midfielder

 




Juventus have put the brakes on their chase of Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, it has been claimed.

The young midfielder’s future at Cagliari has been under the scanner for several months and he is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, despite signing a new deal just last month.




Barella has been in fine form in the present campaign as the beating heart of Cagliari's midfield.

His impressive performances have attracted the interest of Juventus and Liverpool, with Inter and Napoli also linked with making a move for him in the summer transfer window.
 


Barella was also on Juventus' radar throughout the January window, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri have toned down their interest in the 20-year-old.

It is believed that Barella is no longer Juventus’ first choice midfield target for next season as they have shifted their focus elsewhere.

And it remains to be seen if the Reds now step up their chase for the Italy Under-21 international after Juventus cooled their interest in him.
 