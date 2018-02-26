Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta Comments On Keeping Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is not ruling out the possibility of keeping Pierre-Michel Lasogga at the club beyond the end of this season.



Lasogga is on a season-long loan deal at Leeds from German Bundesliga club Hamburg, but the Whites do not have an option to keep him on a permanent basis.











The striker has hit a rich vein of form and a number of Leeds fans have called for the club to make sure they keep hold of him.



Orta admits that Lasogga is a happy man in Leeds and is open to discussing the prospect of him staying, however he concedes that the striker has a year left on his contract at Hamburg.





He said in a Q&A on the LUFC app: " He has one more year of his contract at Hamburg.

"Pierre is happy at Leeds and it is a situation that we can discuss and it could be a possibility. We are looking at it.



"[But] it is difficult with the situation at Hamburg.



"They are fighting against relegation."



Orta also hailed how Lasogga has adapted to life at Elland Road after a rocky start.



"He has established himself now and he knows the league and he is playing with confidence."



Leeds brought in Lasogga to fill the gap which was left by Chris Wood's move to Premier League side Burnley.



He earns over £50,000 per week at Hamburg and the Bundesliga club are picking up a large portion of his wages at Elland Road.

