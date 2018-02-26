XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2018 - 11:54 GMT

Leeds United Legend Assesses Whites’ Top Six Chances

 




Eddie Gray has admitted that although it will be difficult for Leeds United to break into the top six, he feels it is still achievable.

The Whites, who beat Brentford 1-0 at the weekend to put an end to their nine-game winless streak in the Championship, are currently 11th in the league table with 49 points from 34 outings, just five points adrift of the playoff spots.




With just 12 regular Championship rounds remaining in the present campaign, Leeds have their work cut out in their bid to get into the top six.

And Gray, who conceded that it will not be easy for Leeds to finish the season in a playoff spot, however insisted that the Yorkshire giants can still achieve the feat if they can win three to four games on the spin.
 


“It was an important three points [against Brentford] as it keeps us in touch with the top six”, he told LUTV.

“There’s a still long way to go, it will be difficult for us to get in there, but it’s still doable.

“With the games left, you never give up on football.

“If we can string three or four wins together, we are right back in it and that’s the good thing.”

Leeds are next up against seventh-placed Middlesbrough in an away league encounter at the Riverside Stadium on Friday.
 