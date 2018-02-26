Leeds United Legend Assesses Whites’ Top Six Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has admitted that although it will be difficult for Leeds United to break into the top six, he feels it is still achievable.



The Whites, who beat Brentford 1-0 at the weekend to put an end to their nine-game winless streak in the Championship, are currently 11th in the league table with 49 points from 34 outings, just five points adrift of the playoff spots.











With just 12 regular Championship rounds remaining in the present campaign, Leeds have their work cut out in their bid to get into the top six.



And Gray, who conceded that it will not be easy for Leeds to finish the season in a playoff spot, however insisted that the Yorkshire giants can still achieve the feat if they can win three to four games on the spin.





“It was an important three points [against Brentford] as it keeps us in touch with the top six”, he told LUTV.

“There’s a still long way to go, it will be difficult for us to get in there, but it’s still doable.



“With the games left, you never give up on football.



“If we can string three or four wins together, we are right back in it and that’s the good thing.”



Leeds are next up against seventh-placed Middlesbrough in an away league encounter at the Riverside Stadium on Friday.

