Mental Damage – Dutch Legend Bemoans Nicolai Jorgensen Entering Goal Drought After Missing Newcastle Move

Netherlands legend Wim Kieft thinks that a mental issue must be affecting Nicolai Jorgensen following his failed move to Newcastle United, with the Dane's goals having dried up.



Newcastle made multiple bids to sign Jorgensen from Feyenoord in the January transfer window and the striker was ready and preparing to make the move to St. James' Park.











But the Magpies could not convince Feyenoord to sell for the offers put forward and Jorgensen stayed put at De Kuip, with the Premier League side instead signing Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City.



Since missing out on a move to Newcastle, Jorgensen's goals have dried up.





Jorgensen has not scored in his last seven Eredivisie games, while the previous seven saw him hit the back of the net six times.

Kieft thinks there must be a mental issue which is stopping Jorgensen scoring, raising the prospect he is still disappointed at missing out on a move to Newcastle.



"It's quite a mystery isn't it", the Netherlands legend said on Ziggo Sport.



"That boy has so much for Dutch competition that he does not have to play badly.



"He is a target man, who you can always fall back on, even if his goal return goes down.



"This simply must be a mental issue", Kieft added.



Feyenoord and Denmark will be hoping that Jorgensen can find his shooting boots again quickly, as the Dutch side are still hoping to win the Dutch Cup this term, while the Danes are heading to the World Cup in the summer.

