Needed To Leave Norwich City, I’m Revitalised – Rangers Star Russell Martin

New Rangers defender Russell Martin has revealed that he is feeling totally revitalised and refreshed, both physically and mentally, after joining the Gers.



The Scottish giants snapped up Martin on a loan deal until the end of the season from Norwich City in January, with the centre-back thus far making seven appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues.











Despite being a Scotland international, it is the first time that Martin is plying his trade outside England.



The 32-year-old initially joined Norwich on loan from Peterborough United in November 2009 before making his move permanent two months later.





And Martin insisted that although he loves the Canaries, he desperately needed a change in scenery, having stayed at Carrow Road for a long time, with the Scot explaining that joining Rangers has completely rejuvenated him.

“I feel totally revitalised in terms of football”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how much he is enjoying his experience in Scotland with the Gers.



“I’ve been at the same place for a long time, I love being there, and Norwich are a great club.



“I’ve been there for a really long time, so to come to someplace new is totally different and it’s exciting.



“I think it was important for me to not to stay there and come away and experience something new – and to do that at a club like Rangers is great.



“I feel refreshed, I feel great both physically and mentally.



“I’m really enjoying it and that’s what I want to do between now and the end of the season – my main aim is to keep doing well and staying in the team and keep enjoying.



“It has been brilliant so far.”



Martin, who scored his first goal for Rangers in their 2-0 win over Hearts at the weekend, is contracted with Norwich until 2019.

