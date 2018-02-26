XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2018 - 12:48 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Can’t Watch 1,000 Games – Victor Orta Defends Leeds United Role

 




Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has defended his role at Elland Road and insists no player will be signed if head coach Paul Heckingbottom says no.

Orta is in charge of bringing in players at Leeds, but has been heavily criticised for the business he has done since he was appointed to the role last summer.




A number of fans feel the majority of the transfer business done by Orta for the Whites has been poor, while there are also concerns about the head coach being landed with players he has not himself picked.

But Orta has moved to ease concerns over his role and explained the scouting department have watched thousands of matches.
 


He said in a Q&A on the LUFC app: "Heckingbottom has all the power to say yes or no in the players we sign.

"But it's difficult for a coach to watch thousands of games.

"This is the idea of a scouting department.

"The coach only has 20 hours a day."

Leeds have done the vast majority of their transfer business abroad under Orta, as they seek better value for money options than the English market offers.

Orta continues to be backed by owner Andrea Radrizzani, meaning a change is considered unlikely.
 