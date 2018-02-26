Paul Heckingbottom Can’t Watch 1,000 Games – Victor Orta Defends Leeds United Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has defended his role at Elland Road and insists no player will be signed if head coach Paul Heckingbottom says no.



Orta is in charge of bringing in players at Leeds, but has been heavily criticised for the business he has done since he was appointed to the role last summer.











A number of fans feel the majority of the transfer business done by Orta for the Whites has been poor, while there are also concerns about the head coach being landed with players he has not himself picked.



But Orta has moved to ease concerns over his role and explained the scouting department have watched thousands of matches.





He said in a Q&A on the LUFC app: " Heckingbottom has all the power to say yes or no in the players we sign.

"But it's difficult for a coach to watch thousands of games.



"This is the idea of a scouting department.



"The coach only has 20 hours a day."



Leeds have done the vast majority of their transfer business abroad under Orta, as they seek better value for money options than the English market offers.



Orta continues to be backed by owner Andrea Radrizzani, meaning a change is considered unlikely.

