Paul Heckingbottom Is Getting All These Things Right – Former Leeds Star Salutes Off Pitch Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks that Paul Heckingbottom is getting things right off the pitch as well as on it for Leeds United.



The 40-year-old was handed the reins as head coach at Elland Road recently, taking charge after opting to leave Barnsley to answer the Whites' call.











He clocked up his first win in charge on Saturday as Leeds edged out Brentford 1-0 at Elland Road to keep their hopes of a charge up to the Championship playoff spots alive.



And Whelan is impressed with what he has seen from Heckingbottom so far.





" Paul Heckingbottom is not just getting things right on the field, he's getting things right with the players individually, getting better out of them, has good man management", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

The former Whites forward also stressed the importance of Leeds building on their win against Brentford when they take to the pitch against Middlesbrough on Friday evening.



Whelan stressed that by then Heckingbottom will have had a further week to work with his charges.



"But we've got to make this win count. We've got to take progression from this into the next game.



"He has a week to work with them before the Middlesbrough game and we'll have players back, so that's another plus."



Leeds are just five points adrift of the playoff spots, but the battle for the top six is congested and the Whites sit in eleventh.

