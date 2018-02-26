XRegister
06 October 2016

26/02/2018 - 22:01 GMT

Rangers Star Lauds Impact of January Signings

 




Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has saluted the business done by the club in the January transfer window and feels the new arrivals have made an impact already.

The Gers were active in the transfer market in January, bringing in Russell Martin, midfielders Greg Docherty, Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy, and striker Jason Cummings to strengthen their squad ahead of a gruelling second half of the season.




The experienced goalkeeper has seen all the new arrivals at close quarters and believes that all have impacted the side in a positive way.

"The new additions have certainly had a good impact on the team", the goalkeeper said at a press conference.
 


The Gers went on a trip to Florida during the winter break where they played against Brazilian sides Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians in the Florida Cup.

 The tour, Foderingham insists was also useful, helping them settle in and has allowed them to work on a few issues at the back.  

"The trip to Florida helped the new boys settle in and allowed us to work on a few things at the back."

On defender Russell Martin and his celebration following the goal against Hearts on Saturday, the custodian said: "Russell Martin has been great since coming in although I'm a bit unsure of what he was doing with his celebration on Saturday!"
 