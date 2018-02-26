Thanks Scott Brown But Now A Rangers Player Can Replace You – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty thinks that the retirement of Celtic skipper Scott Brown from international duty with Scotland could offer an opportunity for a Rangers player to fill his boots.



Brown has closed the book on his Scotland career for a second time, informing new boss Alex McLeish that he will be unavailable for selection going forward.











The 32-year-old, who initially ended his international career in 2016 before backtracking, has blamed the packed nature of the football calender for his decision, arguing that he feels he must look after his body.



Murty believes that Brown, who won 55 caps for Scotland, has been a good servant for the country and has thanked him.





But he is now hoping a Rangers player can step up and fill the Celtic captain's boots for Scotland .

Murty told a press conference: "He's been a really, really good servant and he's taken fantastic care of his body. I think you see the impact he has on his team, it's very, very big.



"It's up to someone else to go and fill the hole that he will leave.



"But it's an opportunity, possibly for some of our players, to go and step up and make a midfield role their own.



"So I would thank him as a Scotland fan, for his work, but there's an opportunity to move forward now with a group of players that are working with a new manager to try and stake a claim and play in his team."



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has backed Brown's decision to retire from Scotland duty, feeling while it is bad news for McLeish's men, it is good news for the Bhoys as the midfielder can prolong his career.

