They Are Just So Mobile – West Ham Star Dazzled By Liverpool’s Attackers

West Ham full-back Pablo Zabaleta has heaped praise on the Liverpool attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who he believes are always difficult to play against.



All three were on target as the Reds beat David Moyes' side 4-1 to tighten their grip among the top four of the Premier League at the weekend.











While the loss was painful for the Hammers as it put further pressure on them in the battle for survival, Zabaleta could not stop praising his opponents, particularly the front three, who have contributed as many as 66 goals between them for the side this season.



"Those three guys up front now are in a really good moment", Zabaleta was quoted as saying by the club's official website.





"They are difficult to play against. They don't give a point of reference, they are so mobile.

They are good players. In the second half we gave them too many chances."



Zabaleta also admitted that visiting Anfield has always been tough, not only for him and his side, but others as well who have also conceded more than two or three goals, mostly owing to the attacking trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah.



"It is not only against West Ham – we have seen they can score more than two or three goals against top sides.



"It is always hard any time you come here.



"I think they are a really good team to be honest."



West Ham will next travel to Wales to take on fellow relegation battlers Swansea City next Saturday.

