Until It’s Mathematically Impossible – Graeme Murty Vows Relentless Rangers’ Pursuit of Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has warned Celtic that Rangers will keep chasing them in the Scottish Premiership until it is mathematically impossible.



Rangers are nine points behind leaders Celtic, but an unturn in form and a sense of optimism at Ibrox under Murty has led to talk that there is now a title race on in Scotland.











The Gers are also soon to play host to Celtic at Ibrox, something which gives Murty's men the chance to close the gap and pile pressure on Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys.



Murty was coy when asked whether Rangers can close the gap, but provided a steely response, vowing that the Gers will keep chasing Celtic for as long as overhauling their rivals is possible.





" Until it's mathematically impossible we have to keep pushing on", Murty told a press conference.

"But as I've said all the way through, all we can do is keep aiming high and keep making sure our performance level is right.



"If people slip up they slip up, but we can't actually count on anything going our way."



And the Rangers boss has supreme confidence in his team, who he believes can go head to head with any side in Scotland.



"I believe we have the capacity to trouble any team in the country", he added.



Rangers will be looking to keep the pressure up on Celtic and cut the gap to six points, even if only temporarily, when they take on St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

