Yes, Serge Aurier Still Needs Time To Adapt – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that full-back Serge Aurier needs more time to grow in the Premier League and insists the Ivorian will have the entire coaching staff to help him improve every day, just like his other new team-mates.



The Ivory Coast international arrived in England last summer from Paris Saint-Germain and has far featured in a total of 20 matches for the north Londoners.











Sunday's match against Crystal Palace was his 13th league appearance of the season and one that came after a three-match absence in the Premier League.



Asked at a press conference about his summer signing, Pochettino said that Aurier needs more time to adapt to the league as he is coming to a completely different country and to a club where the pressure of achieving big goals is high.





While the Argentine manager admits that another new arrival Davinson Sanchez has surprised him with his minimal adaption time, Pochettino insists that he is ready to give all new recruits the desired time to make their mark.

"Yes, he [Aurier] needs time", Pochettino told his post-Crystal Palace press conference.



"It is normal in the Premier League, it is not an easy position for players when they arrive, like Lucas [Moura] and Juan Foyth, I think who surprised everyone is Davinson Sanchez, at 21 his performances have been unbelievable.



"But yes, the player that comes from a different league needs time to adapt.



"The pressure, the focus and then we are a club that demands a lot and of course we want to fight for big things, to be top of the Premier League, the Champions League and of course it is difficult.



"But we are happy with all the players, they are in the plan that we want and the most important thing is that we as a coaching staff help them to improve every day."

