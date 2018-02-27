XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 12:23 GMT

All The Great Clubs Want Him – Agent Of Manchester United Linked Midfielder

 




Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has insisted that the Manchester United target has been courting suitors from across the top leagues of Europe.

Lazio have revealed that they rejected big money offers for the Serbian midfielder last summer, but they are expected to be under more pressure at the end of the current campaign.




Manchester United have reportedly marked him as their top transfer target and even Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with having an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.

His agent Mateja Kezman, the former Chelsea striker, claimed that the top clubs from across Europe’s leading leagues are interested in signing his client ahead of the summer window.
 


However, he stressed that Milinkovic-Savic will only consider his future in the summer as he wants to focus on helping Lazio finish the season well.  

Asked about the midfielder’s future, Kezman told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “There is huge interest in him from great clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

“I don’t want to talk about numbers, but I’m sure Sergej has the potential to be the best player in Europe in the next few years.

“But we’ll talk about the end of the season. Lazio are playing a great and important season and we are all focused on this.”

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, has a contract until 2022 with the club.
 