All The Great Clubs Want Him – Agent Of Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has insisted that the Manchester United target has been courting suitors from across the top leagues of Europe.



Lazio have revealed that they rejected big money offers for the Serbian midfielder last summer, but they are expected to be under more pressure at the end of the current campaign.











Manchester United have reportedly marked him as their top transfer target and even Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with having an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.



His agent Mateja Kezman, the former Chelsea striker, claimed that the top clubs from across Europe’s leading leagues are interested in signing his client ahead of the summer window.





However, he stressed that Milinkovic-Savic will only consider his future in the summer as he wants to focus on helping Lazio finish the season well.

Asked about the midfielder’s future, Kezman told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “There is huge interest in him from great clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.



“I don’t want to talk about numbers, but I’m sure Sergej has the potential to be the best player in Europe in the next few years.



“But we’ll talk about the end of the season. Lazio are playing a great and important season and we are all focused on this.”



The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, has a contract until 2022 with the club.

