06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2018 - 18:50 GMT

Andy Halliday Starts – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.

Graeme Murty's men beat Hearts at Ibrox at the weekend to fuel talk of a title challenge and they can close the gap on Celtic to just six points by winning tonight.




St Johnstone won the last time the two teams met at Ibrox, meaning Murty will be wary of the threat posed by the Saints.

Murty selects Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he names James Tavernier, David Bates, Russell Martin and Andy Halliday at the back. Sean Goss will look to control midfield with Greg Docherty and Daniel Candeias, while Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to try to shake things up then he can lok to his bench, where options available for him to call upon include Jason Holt and Bruno Alves.

 


Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Martin, Halliday, Goss, Docherty, Murphy, Windass, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Alves, Herrera, Cummings, Holt, Miller, Hodson
 