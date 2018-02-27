Arsenal and Liverpool On Red Alert As Max Meyer Knocks Back Fresh Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Arsenal midfield target Max Meyer has rejected the latest contract offer from Schalke and as it stands, he could leave the club in the summer on a free transfer.



The 22-year-old midfielder did reject an initial offer from the Gelsenkirchen club towards the end of last year and since then they have been locked in talks over fresh terms.











Schalke made another offer at the start of the year and the midfielder continued to delay his decision on whether he will be signing a new contract with the club.



However, it has emerged that for the moment it seems Meyer will leave Schalke in the summer on a free transfer as according to German magazine Sport Bild, he rejected the second offer too.





The Bundesliga club offered a contract worth €5.5m, but it has been deemed not enough by the player and his representatives as he edges closer to the exit door at Schalke.

Meyer was expected to make a decision by March and while there has been no official word, the negotiations between the two parties have reached a standstill.



Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on the midfielder’s contract situation at Schalke.



And it seems Meyer could follow his team-mate Leon Goretzka and leave the club in the summer on a free transfer.

