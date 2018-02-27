XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2018 - 12:47 GMT

Arsenal Set For Disappointment If Joachim Low Approach Made

 




Germany head coach Joachim Low is highly unlikely to accept an offer to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal’s meek surrender to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at the weekend has heaped more pressure on the board to take a decision over Wenger’s future at the club.




There were calls for change last summer too, but Wenger signed a new two-year deal. However, there are suggestions that he is not likely to see out his contract with the club.

There is talk Arsenal could call time on Wenger’s 22-year reign at the club in the summer and have already compiled a shortlist of managerial targets to replace the Frenchman.
 


Current Germany head coach Low features prominently on Arsenal’s shortlist, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the Gunners are unlikely to get his hands on him in the summer.  

The World Cup winning coach has a contract until 2020 with Germany and is unlikely to consider offers of club management regardless of what happens at the World Cup in Russia.

The 58-year-old has also been out of club management for close to 14 years and has been part of the Germany set-up since 2004, when he became Jurgen Klinsmann’s assistant.

Low would prefer to have more time to prepare for a return to club management even if he leaves Germany before the end of his contract.
 