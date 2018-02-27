Brendan Rodgers Has Discarded Charly Musonda – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton thinks that Bhoys fans will be scratching their heads at how Brendan Rodgers has discarded Charly Musonda.



The Scottish champions worked hard in the January transfer window to agree an 18-month loan deal with Chelsea for Musonda, beating off significant competition for his signature, and he was expected to quickly become a key man at Parkhead.











But Musonda started on the bench in both Celtic's Europa League games against Zenit St. Petersburg and was an unused substitute at the weekend against Aberdeen.



Sutton insists that Rodgers has discarded Musonda and Celtic fans will be wondering why.





" He's paid big money for Musonda to come in", Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live.

"Celtic fans will be wondering why if he's recruited him and paid big money he isn't in the side for big games.



"That's what he was brought in for.



"So Brendan has discarded him."



Chelsea will no doubt be looking for Musonda to play regular first team football throughout the course of his 18-month loan spell with the Scottish champions.



And upon Musonda's arrival, Rodgers was claimed to rate the attacker highly and have long coveted him.

