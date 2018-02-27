Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Striker Determined To Play Champions League Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Chelsea linked striker Mauro Icardi is ready to leave Inter Milan in the summer if they do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.



Despite his recent injury troubles, the Inter captain has been in brilliant form this season and has netted 18 league goals in 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri.











He has a contract until 2021 with the club, but it contains a release clause worth €110m, leading to speculation over his future at San Siro.



He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but there is also talk that Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keen on signing him.





And it seems Icardi is considering his future at Inter and it has been claimed that his departure from the club in the summer is a real possibility.

And according to Corriere della Sera, the Argentinian will look to leave the Nerazzurri if they do not finish in the Serie A top four and qualify for the Champions League.



Inter are fourth in the league table with 12 games left in the season, but they are only a point head of Roma, who are fifth in the standings.



Icardi wants to feature in the Champions League next season and for Inter to keep him they need to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

