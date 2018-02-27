XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 12:39 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Striker Determined To Play Champions League Football

 




Manchester United and Chelsea linked striker Mauro Icardi is ready to leave Inter Milan in the summer if they do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite his recent injury troubles, the Inter captain has been in brilliant form this season and has netted 18 league goals in 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri.




He has a contract until 2021 with the club, but it contains a release clause worth €110m, leading to speculation over his future at San Siro.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but there is also talk that Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keen on signing him.
 


And it seems Icardi is considering his future at Inter and it has been claimed that his departure from the club in the summer is a real possibility.  

And according to Corriere della Sera, the Argentinian will look to leave the Nerazzurri if they do not finish in the Serie A top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Inter are fourth in the league table with 12 games left in the season, but they are only a point head of Roma, who are fifth in the standings.

Icardi wants to feature in the Champions League next season and for Inter to keep him they need to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.
 