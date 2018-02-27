Claim From Italy: PSG Preparing Huge Offer For Manchester United Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make a monster summer bid for Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old midfielder’s future has again come under the scanner in recent days after it emerged that Lazio are bracing for a summer assault on their player.











Manchester United have reportedly identified him as their top midfield target and even Juventus have been linked with having an interest in the Serbian.



However, it seems PSG are keen to blow their rivals out of the water for Milinkovic-Savic and it has been claimed that they are preparing a huge bid for the player.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the French giants are prepared to offer a bid worth €180m to €200m to take the Serbian to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

The bid would contain a fixed amount of around €110m and PSG are keen to get the deal over the line before the start of the World Cup in Russia.



Lazio, who rejected big money offers for the midfielder last summer, are resigned to losing him this time around and are preparing for life after Milinkovic-Savic.



However, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United or any of his other suitors look to financially challenge PSG for the Serbian in the summer or give them a clear run at him.

