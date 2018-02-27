XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 12:55 GMT

Entourage of Liverpool Target Dani Ceballos Probing Juventus Over Potential Move

 




The entourage of Liverpool linked winger Dani Ceballos have probed the possibility of the Real Madrid star joining Juventus in the summer.

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined Real Madrid last summer from Real Betis, but the winger has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.




He has made just eight league appearances this season, with only two of them in the starting eleven and there is speculation that Ceballos is looking for a way out of Real Madrid.

Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the 21-year-old, with suggestions that Jurgen Klopp wants to add his creative talent to the squad.
 


His representatives have been working hard behind the scenes to find a solution for him ahead of the summer window and it has been claimed that a move to Italy has been probed.  

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, his entourage are trying to find out whether Juventus could be interested in signing the Spaniard during the next transfer window.

The Italian champions are on the lookout for players and it remains to be seen whether they see Ceballos as a viable and attainable target in the summer.

The 21-year-old has a contract until 2023 with the Bianconeri.
 