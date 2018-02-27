Entourage of Liverpool Target Dani Ceballos Probing Juventus Over Potential Move

Follow @insidefutbol





The entourage of Liverpool linked winger Dani Ceballos have probed the possibility of the Real Madrid star joining Juventus in the summer.



The 21-year-old Spaniard joined Real Madrid last summer from Real Betis, but the winger has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.











He has made just eight league appearances this season, with only two of them in the starting eleven and there is speculation that Ceballos is looking for a way out of Real Madrid.



Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the 21-year-old, with suggestions that Jurgen Klopp wants to add his creative talent to the squad.





His representatives have been working hard behind the scenes to find a solution for him ahead of the summer window and it has been claimed that a move to Italy has been probed.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, his entourage are trying to find out whether Juventus could be interested in signing the Spaniard during the next transfer window.



The Italian champions are on the lookout for players and it remains to be seen whether they see Ceballos as a viable and attainable target in the summer.



The 21-year-old has a contract until 2023 with the Bianconeri.

